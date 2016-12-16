December 16

What do you say
to a man who is dying?
A fact, just as it is
twenty-eight degrees
out, the sun set
three hours
and thirty-five
minutes ago, this is
a man who is dying,
but is still alive.
Careful, things fall
easily here,
this the greatest
distance, none
could be
further.
What hues
in that sunset!
A slow burn
over the bay,
the city changes
its face, harder
edges of night,
but ribbons of traffic,
headlights, taillights,
half coming, half
going, so graceful at
a distance.
I said it is twenty
-eight degrees out,
and of course it doesn’t
matter, there are no
tenable bridges
or tethers, no words,
no roads, this man
is dying, and
the forecast
says more snow.
Can I ask you a question via email? capayne at gmail.com.
This is beautifully written.
thank you!
No tenable bridges or tethers… Such a beautiful, scary pairing!
