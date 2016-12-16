December 16

What do you say

to a man who is dying?

A fact, just as it is

twenty-eight degrees

out, the sun set

three hours

and thirty-five

minutes ago, this is

a man who is dying,

but is still alive.

Careful, things fall

easily here,

this the greatest

distance, none

could be

further.

What hues

in that sunset!

A slow burn

over the bay,

the city changes

its face, harder

edges of night,

but ribbons of traffic,

headlights, taillights,

half coming, half

going, so graceful at

a distance.

I said it is twenty

-eight degrees out,

and of course it doesn’t

matter, there are no

tenable bridges

or tethers, no words,

no roads, this man

is dying, and

the forecast

says more snow.