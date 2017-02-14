February 14

This morning, walking,

a welder’s sparks falling

inside a building frame,

a cage of flames

and empty space,

of noncommittal sky.

Sactum sanctorum,

with its quietest corners,

a heart, too, is made

from many rooms:

antechambers,

foreparlours, endlessly

recessing, a heart

has no heart to it,

it is a door that opens

and shuts.

Passage defines it,

existence demands it,

a place of access,

and egress, that hue

of regret. Somewhere

along this way, honeysuckle

is blooming early,

with weighty sweetness.

This sadness, why?

Such is love’s transgression.

To think of Romeo on this

of all days. A season

progresses, but a morning,

it gives way.