February 15, 2017 by C

poetry
poem / poetry / writing / winter / espana / spain / membrillo

Winter, continued

tea and quince paste
on toast, hard rain
all afternoon

weariness, dilutional

a taste of Spain
the label says

I've never been

a dream dredged up
on a cold mid-week day
in an empty break room
in this damp gray state