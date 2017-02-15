February 15

February 15, 2017
by C
poetry
img_2313

Winter, continued
tea and quince paste

on toast, hard rain
all afternoon

weariness, dilutional
a taste of Spain

the label says
I’ve never been

a dream dredged up
on a cold mid-week day

in an empty break room
in this damp gray state

