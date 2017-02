Mornings up North

the roar of central heat

drowning out the creek

a sign of life

in a sleeping house.

Light rain, the snow all

melted three days ago,

it had lingered a while.

A drab bird turns and turns

in the holly, but nothing

else stirs. Read the news

but then thought better

of it. The same evergreens

here as home. Sometimes

a small distance is

sufficient,

and preferable.

Sometimes rueful,

cold, intractable.

Some clouds

drift up, dissipate

on arrival.