cold clear morning

and nowhere to be

morning to noon

more sun on the patio

hors place

hors de combat

curling on TV

all yesterday

and today

watching a rock

go and then

come to a stop

and then go

again when

another rock

hits it

incomprehensible terms

but that seems to be

the gist of it

an object at rest

tends to stay

at rest unless acted upon

by some outside force

the sun pooling in

through the closed

french doors