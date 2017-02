infinita tristeza

again and again

on the radio

a soft rain

walking up the hill

llorar, he’s singing

about the sea

a slow walk

with too much time

to think

viento de Washington

he sings as if he knows

you’d roll your eyes

like you always do

so stingy with words

I’d disagree Manu

en cuanto a la tristeza

it’s a desert only

and dying of thirst

but yes, slowly