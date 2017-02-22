February 22

Does an emptiness
attract more space
or manufacture it
one or the other
such a nice day
after all, cold, clear
elevator affability
and sunlight
drawing in
everything
except those
cherished words
not anymore
through unthinking
neglect or
something more
willful
one or the other
and would it even
matter
it may snow
tomorrow
a line is drawn
never benign
no, this much
but not a breath more
a love gone
asymptotic
unh (that's supposed to be sound of involuntarily letting go of all your air, not in a violent way like from a punch, but in that my-soul-just-got-crushed kind of way)
amazing lines.
