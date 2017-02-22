February 22

Does an emptiness

attract more space

or manufacture it

one or the other

such a nice day

after all, cold, clear

elevator affability

and sunlight

drawing in

everything

except those

cherished words

not anymore

through unthinking

neglect or

something more

willful

one or the other

and would it even

matter

it may snow

tomorrow

a line is drawn

never benign

no, this much

but not a breath more

a love gone

asymptotic