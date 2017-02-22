February 22

February 22, 2017
by C
comments 2
poetry

Does an emptiness
attract more space

or manufacture it
one or the other

such a nice day
after all, cold, clear

elevator affability
and sunlight

drawing in
everything

except those
cherished words

not anymore
through unthinking

neglect or
something more

willful
one or the other

and would it even
matter

it may snow
tomorrow

a line is drawn
never benign

no, this much
but not a breath more

a love gone
asymptotic

Advertisements

2 Comments

  1. crow says

    unh (that’s supposed to be sound of involuntarily letting go of all your air, not in a violent way like from a punch, but in that my-soul-just-got-crushed kind of way)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s