and dreaming of artichokes

realistically

with fine threads

and coarse skin

otherwise this

winter might

devour me, at night

looking up spreads

muhammara, peppers,

roasted red, Aleppo,

the roughest cut

of salt, cumin

earthy as dirt,

rude scallions, but

in just the right

amount, tempered,

a counterpoint,

what lasts?

rehearsals for

the inevitable,

blue-blooded kale

and enough lemons

to drown out

the world, citrus

affront, oil

and pith, shock,

doctrine, if life

gives, you make