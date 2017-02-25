February 25

they say snow but
who really knows
a word by itself
doesn’t mean much
joy today
like small shards
of glass, tulips
from the valley,
a busker’s hoarse
song, coarse threads
of sound and color,
saffron in its jar
closed tightly
lots of little joys.
Oh, that saffron! So delicate. So strong.
