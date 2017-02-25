February 25

February 25, 2017
by C
comments 2
poetry

they say snow but
who really knows

a word by itself
doesn’t mean much

joy today
like small shards

of glass, tulips
from the valley,

a busker’s hoarse
song, coarse threads

of sound and color,
saffron in its jar

closed tightly

Advertisements

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s