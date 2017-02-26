February 26

late morning, no snow

it may have rained but

is not raining presently

a vacuum cleaner running

somewhere, removing

the evidence, making

it possible to forget.

Somewhere near here

the tide turns away

a gradual recession

you have to stay

and watch to see

but it’s blocks

and blocks away

and not really ocean,

more constrained bay

and I recuse myself

from all sorts subtlety

this morning, bare streets

and indifferent traffic,

turn over in bed

and also turn away