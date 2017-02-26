February 26

February 26, 2017
by C
comment
poetry

late morning, no snow
it may have rained but

is not raining presently
a vacuum cleaner running

somewhere, removing
the evidence, making

it possible to forget.
Somewhere near here

the tide turns away
a gradual recession

you have to stay
and watch to see

but it’s blocks
and blocks away

and not really ocean,
more constrained bay

and I recuse myself
from all sorts subtlety

this morning, bare streets
and indifferent traffic,

turn over in bed
and also turn away

