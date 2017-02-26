February 26

late morning, no snow
it may have rained but
is not raining presently
a vacuum cleaner running
somewhere, removing
the evidence, making
it possible to forget.
Somewhere near here
the tide turns away
a gradual recession
you have to stay
and watch to see
but it’s blocks
and blocks away
and not really ocean,
more constrained bay
and I recuse myself
from all sorts subtlety
this morning, bare streets
and indifferent traffic,
turn over in bed
and also turn away
Advertisements
This evokes a quiet despair.
LikeLike