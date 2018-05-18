May 18

May 18, 2018
by C
2
poetry

A crisp evening
the pasta perfectly al dente

light clinging to the sky
like legs of wine

finally quiet
caesura–

and no one claps
through the pause–

everything in harmony
except that door, ajar

