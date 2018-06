today’s word is unhinged

no smooth swing

the door is open

or blocked

but that’s not

what they meant

meaning

a tacit agreement

apparently

implication

impermeability

cast the first stone

and ripple effect

impermenance

I said once

fallacy

stet

a half-truth is true

partially

check the partiality

formulate the response

and reach back

hurl at plate glass

fourth wall and fourth estate

land a blow

and deflect blowback

not a defect by design

blood thicker

than water

and maybe also ink