heart of the city
cracked asphalt
like fire’s detritus
it had to be hotter than
they said it was
feeling the heat
even now late
the air crackles
against faceless glass
infinite expansion
manifest destiny
new construction
no heart no love
in the man-made canyon
voiceless only noise
a bottle crushed under tires
a snapping metal wire
until a man speaks
from his rooftop
only five stories up
leans over
and says this
this is nothing
I’m not even afraid
Beautiful and crisp – I really love your style.
