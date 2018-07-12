July 12

July 12, 2018
by C
comment 1
poetry

heart of the city
cracked asphalt

like fire’s detritus
it had to be hotter than

they said it was
feeling the heat

even now late
the air crackles

against faceless glass
infinite expansion

manifest destiny
new construction

no heart no love
in the man-made canyon

voiceless only noise
a bottle crushed under tires

a snapping metal wire
until a man speaks

from his rooftop
only five stories up

leans over
and says this

this is nothing
I’m not even afraid

1 Comment

