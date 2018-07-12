heart of the city

cracked asphalt

like fire’s detritus

it had to be hotter than

they said it was

feeling the heat

even now late

the air crackles

against faceless glass

infinite expansion

manifest destiny

new construction

no heart no love

in the man-made canyon

voiceless only noise

a bottle crushed under tires

a snapping metal wire

until a man speaks

from his rooftop

only five stories up

leans over

and says this

this is nothing

I’m not even afraid