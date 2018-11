the rain eased up

the cold persisted

holiday evenings

and not enough chairs

hey so when are you…?

a battery of questions

some blunted by the years

some softer, owing

to wisdom, knowing

what not knowing

for years means

a bridge washed out

a road not finished

even yes can mean no

when prized

out like a stuck door

unburdened by solace

by desire

it isn’t speakable

so just smile

too widely

turn one’s attention

to the fire

that is dying

all heartwood

no kindling

it’s filling the room

with smoke