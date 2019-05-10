We are on lockdown

Is what they say overhead

Cacophony of sirens

Shut the door quickly

No text pages no emails

We google 911

Mass casualty incident at this address

The halls are dead quiet

The blinds don’t fully cover the window

Isosceles of sunny day

Code blue ED is called

The news channel website loads

Breaking News: Live

Aerial footage of our building

We move the intern away

From the window

No audio

Police move diagonally

Something of interest at the minimart

Soundlessly the camera lingers

Someone gets a text

Drive by up the street

Report from three cars back

Behind the one that started shooting

Probably should still chart

Continue plan of care

Twitter says suspect at large

Twitter says somebody died outside

The streets are closed

Avoid the area

Tentatively doors start to open

Briefing in ten

End of the day

We’re overtime

It’s probably okay to leave

But not if you drove

The garage is still a crime scene

Use the main entrance only

News vans police lines

Yellow tape live mics

Before the briefing

Before the report

A woman crying

Sitting in the grass

People die here all the time

Just not like this

Still not unprecedented

Or fully surprising

But jarring

Scenes of violence

The surreality of how

It changes everything

Or nothing at all

Under a clear blue sky

This side of the street

Or that