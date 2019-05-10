We are on lockdown
Is what they say overhead
Cacophony of sirens
Shut the door quickly
No text pages no emails
We google 911
Mass casualty incident at this address
The halls are dead quiet
The blinds don’t fully cover the window
Isosceles of sunny day
Code blue ED is called
The news channel website loads
Breaking News: Live
Aerial footage of our building
We move the intern away
From the window
No audio
Police move diagonally
Something of interest at the minimart
Soundlessly the camera lingers
Someone gets a text
Drive by up the street
Report from three cars back
Behind the one that started shooting
Probably should still chart
Continue plan of care
Twitter says suspect at large
Twitter says somebody died outside
The streets are closed
Avoid the area
Tentatively doors start to open
Briefing in ten
End of the day
We’re overtime
It’s probably okay to leave
But not if you drove
The garage is still a crime scene
Use the main entrance only
News vans police lines
Yellow tape live mics
Before the briefing
Before the report
A woman crying
Sitting in the grass
People die here all the time
Just not like this
Still not unprecedented
Or fully surprising
But jarring
Scenes of violence
The surreality of how
It changes everything
Or nothing at all
Under a clear blue sky
This side of the street
Or that