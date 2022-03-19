Camel, dromedary.
Sure, a poem but why?
Even taxonomy
is too pliant for you. Extinct
or extant. If a line drawn
in the sand is too soft then
what use are words
that build and fall
to gently say no desert
no life begins or ends
precisely. It is a collection
of inconstant and
inconsistent forms that slump
or shift at best against
what confines them. Naming
things is such an act.
Bactrians have one
hump. To be exact. You
have hurt me
with your indifference.
Naming things is such an act… So true and brilliant.
