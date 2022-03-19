March 19

March 19, 2022
by C
comment 1
poetry

Camel, dromedary.
Sure, a poem but why?

Even taxonomy
is too pliant for you. Extinct

or extant. If a line drawn
in the sand is too soft then

what use are words
that build and fall

to gently say no desert
no life begins or ends

precisely. It is a collection
of inconstant and

inconsistent forms that slump
or shift at best against

what confines them. Naming
things is such an act.

Bactrians have one
hump. To be exact. You

have hurt me
with your indifference.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s