Camel, dromedary.

Sure, a poem but why?

Even taxonomy

is too pliant for you. Extinct

or extant. If a line drawn

in the sand is too soft then

what use are words

that build and fall

to gently say no desert

no life begins or ends

precisely. It is a collection

of inconstant and

inconsistent forms that slump

or shift at best against

what confines them. Naming

things is such an act.

Bactrians have one

hump. To be exact. You

have hurt me

with your indifference.